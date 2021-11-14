Aaliyah Dunham and Kennedi Colclough sparked a fourth-quarter comeback and Dunham knocked down several key free throws late to give the Marshall women's basketball team a 68-64 win over Radford Sunday in Radford, Virginia.
Colclough finished with a game-high 17 points while Dunham added 13 points and six steals -- three in the fourth quarter -- to lead Marshall (2-0). Savannah Wheeler added 13 and C.C. Mays also had 10.
Dunham, the Xavier transfer and South Charleston product, got a pair of steals in a 26-second stretch and Mays later turned another Radford turnover into a bucket to give the Herd the lead during an 8-0 run that swung the balance of the game.
Ashley Tudor finished with 14 points to lead Radford (0-2).
MEC women
WVSU WINS TWO: West Virginia State University picked up two wins in the Atlantic Region Tip-Off at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State defeated Fayetteville State 69-65 Saturday and downed Slippery Rock 84-71 Sunday.
Against Fayetteville Saturday, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Broncos 21-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Hannah Shriver led WVSU with 20 points, including a 9-for-9 showing at the foul line, while Charity Shears added 16 points and Alexis Hall scored 13.
In Sunday's win over Slippery Rock, Shears led WVSU again with 23 points and five steals. Shriver added 14 points and Shelby Harmeyer notched 13.
California (Pa.) 63, Charleston 54: Dejah Terrell had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead California past UC Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Cal (2-0) outscored UC (1-1) 21-11 in the third quarter to pull ahead 51-38. Trinity Palacio led the Golden Eagles with 15 points and Dakota Reeves added 12.
Nick Scala is the sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.