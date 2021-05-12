Four Kanawha Valley boys basketball players and one coach have been selected to participate in Sunday’s Scott Brown/Little General Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The game, which is set for 2:45 p.m., features a squad of state Class AAAA standouts against a team of players from West Virginia AAA, AA and Class A schools.
Chosen to the Class AAAA team (the Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care team) are Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum of state champion George Washington. One of the AAAA coaches is GW’s Rick Greene, who will work with Greenbrier East’s Bimbo Coles.
Selected to the AAA-AA-A squad (the Mid-State Automotive team) is the Charleston Catholic duo of Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth. They helped the Irish reach the Class AA state tournament semifinals this season.
The game is preceded by a slam-dunk contest and 3-point shootout at 2 p.m. Admission is $8 at the door, and the arena attendance will be capped at 40 percent of capacity (1,500 to 1,600).
Also scheduled to compete on the AAAA team are Ryan Hurst (Buckhannon-Upshur), Jake Hogsett (Parkersburg South), Ethan Parsons and Lay Lay Wilburn (Princeton), KK Siebert and Palmer Riggio (Cabell Midland), Ben Gilliam (Woodrow Wilson), Bailee Coles and William Gabbert (Greenbrier East) and Jack Bifano (Bridgeport).
Other players on the Mid-State team include Peyton Adams (Man), Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West), Gavin Kennedy and Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd), Todd Duncan (Shady Spring), Ethan Blackburn (Westside), Chase York (Wyoming East), Kaden Cutlip (Webster County), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView) and Zach Bolen (Independence).
Coaches for the Mid-State team are Ronnie Olson of Class AAA champ Shady Spring and his assistants — Russ Jordan and Ryan Wade.
•••
HURRICANE HOSTS TOURNEY: Hurricane’s baseball team is staging the Will Washburn Memorial Tournament Friday and Saturday at Lola Meeks Field.
The event honors the memory of Washburn, a Hurricane Middle School student and standout basketball player who collapsed at his home in April and later died.
The four-team field is comprised of Hurricane, John Marshall, Greenbrier East and Spring Mills. On Friday, John Marshall plays Hurricane at 5 p.m., followed by Greenbrier East-Spring Mills at 7:30.
Games begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with Spring Mills vs. Hurricane, followed by JM-Spring Mills at 1:30, East-JM at 4 and Hurricane-East at 6:30.