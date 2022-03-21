Glenville State erupted for 69 first-half points and cruised to a 103-56 quarterfinal win over West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
The win sends the Pioneers (33-1) into the Final Four, where they will play in the national semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Grand Valley State, which defeated Missouri Western later Monday.
Six different Pioneers scored in double figures, led by Zakiyah Winfield’s 22 points and followed by Vendela Danielsson (16), Mashayla Cecil (15), Re’Shawna Stone (14), Dazha Congleton (13) and Abby Stoller (13).
ABRAM ALL-DISTRICT: West Virginia State University’s Glen Abram was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-Atlantic District team, announced Monday.
Abram is a three-time first-team All-Mountain East Conference honoree from Chicago who has amassed 2,057 career points, which ranks sixth all-time in school history. He had his best season this year with a career-high 627 points and led the Yellow Jackets to their first appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2010 and was named to the all-tournament team.
West Liberty’s Bryce Butler and Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders were named to the all-district first team.
WVSU BASEBALL: West Virginia State University was swept in a Mountain East Conference doubleheader by Notre Dame College, losing 7-1 and 6-3 Monday at Mercy Health Stadium in South Euclid, Ohio.
State slips to 8-6 on the season and 2-2 in MEC action, while NDC improves to 6-13 and also 2-2 in the league.
In the first game, WVSU (8-6 overall, 2-2 MEC) got RBI doubles from Ryan Kay and Trey Junkins. Nick Loftis took the loss.
In the second game, the Yellow Jackets briefly held a 2-1 lead on NDC (6-13, 2-2) after scoring two runs in the top of the second on an RBI single by Dylan Ball and a bases-loaded hit batsman by Nathan Paulsen.
Trailing 6-2 in the sixth inning, State plated another run in the sixth as Brett Christian led off the inning with a double, advanced on a wild pitch and came home on a fielders choice.
WVU-MARSHALL BASEBALL: Due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area on Wednesday, WVU’s home game against Marshall has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.