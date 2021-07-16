Ben Nicol, a 6-foot-6 junior-to-be at George Washington, has already received three Division I scholarship offers this summer, according to Patriots boys basketball coach Rick Greene.
Offering Nicol in recent weeks were Ohio, Radford and Youngstown State.
Nicol averaged 8.9 points last season for GW, and is perhaps best known for a foul-line jumper with 14 seconds left that gave the Patriots a dramatic 47-46 win against Morgantown last May in the Class AAAA title game at the Charleston Coliseum.
In the championship game, Nicol hit 6 of 8 shots from the floor and scored 14 points. He was also named to the Class AAAA all-tournament team after scoring 40 points in three games.
MSAC 7-ON-7: The Mountain State Athletic Conference will stage the championship rounds of its 7-on-7 football tournament and lineman challenge beginning at noon Saturday at Riverside. Admission is $5.
Eight teams will compete in the finals of the 7-on-7 -- Capital, Clay County, George Washington, Hurricane, Parkersburg South, Riverside, Roane County and Spring Valley. The eight schools qualifying in the lineman challenge are GW, Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Riverside, Roane County and Spring Valley.
In the 7-on-7, the eight-team field will be divided into two pods of four teams each and schools will play the other three teams in their pod, with a champion and runner-up in each pod advancing to the semifinals. Thus, each team will play anywhere from three to five games.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a quarterback challenge.
UC's CAMPBELL TO TWINS: Logan Campbell, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Charleston, signed with the Minnesota Twins. Details of the signing were not available.
With the Golden Eagles last season, the 21-year-old Campbell was 9-1 with a 3.15 earned run average and struck out 101 in 652/3 innings.