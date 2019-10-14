Marshall defensive end Darius Hodge was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Hodge tied a school record with 4.5 sacks to go with his seven tackles in Marshall’s 31-17 home win over Old Dominion on Saturday. The 26 yards lost on those sacks tied for third-most in school history.
Hodge’s sack total is also the most by a Marshall player in Joan C. Edwards Stadium history.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Thundering Herd standout Illal Osmanu was named the Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Osmanu, a senior defender for Marshall, has now won the award in back to back weeks after also being honored with the same weekly honor last week, too.
The Thundering Herd earned a third straight shutout, this time on the road at No. 5 Charlotte. Osmanu played all 110 minutes as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw.
•••
WVU RIFLE: For the second straight week, the West Virginia University rifle team is ranked No. 1 in the College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll.
This week’s rankings are based on the team’s last score shot.
TCU ranks No. 2 this week and is followed by Air Force at 3, Kentucky at No. 4 and Ole Miss at No. 5.
WVU will open its home season with a match against TCU, the 2019 NCAA National Champion on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
•••
MEC FOOTBALL: Austin Hensley (W.Va. State), Logan Deri (West Liberty) and Marvelle Ross (Notre Dame) have earned Mountain East Conference player of the week honors for their play in the sixth week of the season.
Hensley, a senior from Hurricane, W.Va., is the league’s Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead West Virginia State past Fairmont State, 42-38. He completed 28-of-38 for 414 yards and also had six touchdowns against one interception for the Yellow Jackets.
•••
MEC MEN’S SOCCER: University of Charleston junior Jordi Ramon was named the Mountain East Conference defensive player of the week for his efforts last week.
Ramon helped the Golden Eagle defense earn a pair of shutout victories. UC only allowed one shot on goal. West Virginia Wesleyan’s Nika Monaselidze was named the MEC offensive player of the week.
•••
AREA GOLF: Al Estepp of St. Albans won the Gross title in the Silver Division (Ages 60-69) with an even par 71 in the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
•••
PREP SOCCER: Charleston Catholic scored four goals in the first half on its way to a 4-2 victory over Cabell Midland in girls prep soccer.
Lindsay Carr had two goals for Catholic (15-1), Jill Uy had a goal and two assists, and Shannon Karr also scored. Emilie Charles tallied both goals for Midland.