Hurricane elected not to have its scheduled appeal hearing Thursday at the SSAC offices in Parkersburg regarding the eligibility of Bol Kuir and Gabriel Beny — two African teenagers attending classes at the high school and practicing with the Redskins boys basketball team.
A future appeal from the school is expected, but no date has been set. At present, Kuir and Beny are only allowed to play on the junior varsity squad because they do not reside with their testamentary guardian. The appeal intends to make them eligible to play on the varsity level.
•••
MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State advanced to the Mountain East Conference semifinals after beating Notre Dame College 3-1 Thursday in Wheeling, winning by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-19.
Emily Davis had 11 kills, and Jenna Dufresne and Gabrielle Thompson added 10 each. The Yellow Jackets will face Fairmont State at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
n The University of Charleston’s season ended in the Mountain East quarterfinals, as the Golden Eagles fell to top-seeded Wheeling in straight sets. The final scores were 26-24, 25-17, and 25-20. Rachel Phalen led with 17 kills while Beyonce Andrews had eight kills and seven blocks.
•••
WVU WOMEN: The Mountaineers improved to 4-0 with an 82-47 basketball win over Coppin State Thursday in Morgantown.
Kysre Gondrezick led WVU with 20 points and Tynice Martin had 17 points and six rebounds and Esmery Martinez finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. After a brief lead for the Eagles, the Mountaineers finished the first quarter on a 19-2 run, and never trailed afterward. WVU had a 37-25 halftime lead, and put the game away with a 21-6 fourth-quarter advantage.