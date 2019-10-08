The George Washington boys soccer team and Hurricane girls soccer team will host Mountain State Athletic Conference championship games on Thursday.
The Patriots (16-1) earned the league’s top seed and will be visited by Cabell Midland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Trace Fork. The Redskins (16-0) will host the GW girls squad at 7. Hurricane’s Bailey Fisher is just two goals short of tying the unofficial state record for goals in a season. She currently sits at 57.
Both the GW boys and Hurricane girls are defending Class AAA state champions.
WVU GOLF: No. 25 West Virginia University had three players finish in the top 10 as it claimed the team title at The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational Tuesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
The Mountaineers shot an 864 as a team to finish at even par atop the team leaderboard. Florida Atlantic was the runner-up at 3 over, followed by Southern Miss at 21 over par.
WVU junior Mark Goetz shot a 1-under-par 215 to tie for second place, while classmate Matthew Sharpstene carded a 72 in each of his final two rounds to also finish at 1 under.
Senior Etienne Papineau finished 3 over par with a 75 in the first round but rebounded with 69 in the second and a 70 in third to finish tied for seventh at even par.
The Mountaineers now depart for the Big 12 Match Play Championship, scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Golf Club of Houston Oaks in Houston.
MEC GOLF: Concord shot a 305 for a two-day total of 611 to hold a one shot lead after the second round of the Mountain East Conference men’s golf tournament Tuesday at the Cobb Course at Glade Springs in Daniels.
Davis & Elkins shot the low round of the day (304) to move into second place with a total of 610, followed by Charleston (617), Fairmont State (620) and Urbana (625.
West Virginia Wesleyan (627) and West Liberty (627) tied for the sixth and final spot, with the Bobcats emerging from a sudden death playoff to move to Wednesday’s final round.
Individually, Glenville State’s Kyle Chung carded a 1-under 71 for a two-day total of 143, leading Concord’s Noah Clark (146) by three strokes. UC’s Mitch Hoffman, a former Poca standout, is third with a 148, followed by Wesleyan’s Dan Morgret (149) and Davis & Elkins’ Patrick Smith (149).
UC’s David Scragg, another former Poca standout, is tied for eighth overall with a 152.
Wednesday final round is set to being at noon.
n Notre Dame shot a 331 Tuesday to hold a two-stroke lead over the University of Charleston as the first round of the MEC women’s golf tournament at Glade Springs concluded Tuesday. The round was finished this morning as heavy rains delayed play Monday evening.
Wheeling Jesuit shot a 349 to sit in third place, followed by West Virginia Wesleyan (368), Concord (372), Davis & Elkins (391).
Wednesday’s second round is slated for 2 p.m.
AREA GOLF: The Greenbrier will host the Veteran Golfers Association’s National Championship Oct. 27-30.
The season-ending event will showcase the determination and accomplishments of players and their families, as wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients will make up nearly half the field.
Competitors range from enlisted personnel to two-star generals, spanning the Korean War through post-9/11 veterans. The field features 95 players advancing from four regional championships who will compete for a coveted Red Jacket, which is ceremoniously awarded to the overall male and female VGA National Champions from four divisions of competition: Male Veteran, Female Veteran, Combat Wounded (Purple Heart), and Family Member. Each division contains four flights of competitors as determined by their handicap index.
VGA membership is open to all U.S. veterans — wounded, non-wounded, disabled, active duty and retired — as well as to their family members who are at least 18 years of age. More information is available at www.vgagolf.org.
MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State edged cross-county rival University of Charleston in four sets 31-29, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20.
State (9-9, 3-0 Mountain East) was bolstered by a balanced offensive attack which saw Gabrielle Bullock and J'Lana Stone record 12 kills apiece, followed by Jenna Dufresne and Gabrielle Thompson each recording 11 kills. Brianna Brandt led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 50 assists.
Jaxin Melby led UC (5-14, 0-3 MEC) with 14 kills, while Brianna Washburn had 12. Erin Thomas recorded 34 assists for the Golden Eagles.