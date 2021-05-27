Garrett Green, an All-Kanawha Valley and All-State offensive lineman from Hurricane, signed a preferred walk-on agreement with Marshall on Thursday at Redskin Stadium.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Green was selected to the Gazette-Mail’s All-Kanawha Valley first team and the Class AAA All-State second team as Hurricane went 4-2 and earned the No. 11 seed for the state playoffs, but was unable to play due to COVID-19. The Redskins’ offense averaged about 26 points per game.
Green was also on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference team last season as an offensive lineman. He lined up mostly at guard as a senior and center as a junior.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers’ Big 12 tournament game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday against Oklahoma State, was postponed until Friday at 5 p.m. due to inclement weather.