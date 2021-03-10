Gary Mullins, who guided Logan to five playoff berths in his first stint as football coach from 2004-16, was rehired Tuesday evening during a Logan County Board of Education meeting.
Mullins, 41, turned in some of the best seasons in program history in his first tour of duty, including an 8-3 mark in 2011 that included regular-season wins against Hurricane and Huntington and earned the Wildcats the No. 4 seed and a home game in the Class AAA playoffs.
The Wildcats haven’t had a winning season since they went 7-4 under Mullins in 2013. In the four seasons since Mullins left, they were a combined 9-27.
Mullins, who was the state’s youngest head coach at 24 when first hired in 2004, is a 1997 graduate of Logan High and quarterbacked the Wildcats as a senior.
•••
PREP BASKETBALL STREAMING: Kindred Communications plans to stream seven Mountain State Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball doubleheaders starting Thursday under its Kindred Digital format.
The games will be available live and on replay on YouTube, the Cabell County Board of Education Facebook page and the websites of all six Kindred Communications radio stations.
The schedules includes: March 11, Hurricane at Huntington (5:30 p.m.); March 16, Riverside at Cabell Midland; March 23, Cabell Midland at Huntington; March 25, South Charleston at Cabell Midland; March 30, South Charleston at Huntington; April 1, Spring Valley at Cabell Midland; and April 3, Parkersburg at Huntington. Other game times to be announced.