The Marshall University baseball team fell in its series opener against Florida International 8-2 Friday in Huntington.
The Herd slips to 4-21 on the season and 0-13 in Conference USA, while the Panthers improve to 13-19 (5-8).
The teams were tied at 2 heading into the sixth inning, when FIU exploded for six runs on five hits to pull away.
Marshall starter Chad Heiner took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out six against four walks in 51/3 innings.
Geordon Blanton led the Herd at the plate, smacking a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, while Jordan Billups went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Marshall and FIU continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game is set for noon.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The West Virginia University baseball team suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 7 Texas Tech Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
WVU drops to 13-15 (4-6 Big 12 Conference).
Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and scored five runs over the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull away.
The Mountaineers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but would get no closer.
Jackson Wolf took the loss for West Virginia, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and striking out nine against three walks in 52/3 innings.
Paul McIntosh went 2 for 4 with two doubles and Matt McCormick and Braden Barry each drove in a run for the Mountaineers.
Tech starter Patrick Monteverde struck out seven and yielded just two hits against three walks in seven shutout innings to claim the victory, and the Red Raiders’ Braxton Fulford drove in four runs.
WVU and Tech continue their series Saturday at 4 p.m.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Marshall starter Cailey Joyce struck out six and surrendered just four hits en route to a shutout as the Marshall University softball team blanked Florida Atlantic 1-0 Friday in Huntington.
The Herd improves to 13-7 (2-3 Conference USA). FAU falls to 8-24 (3-6).
Marshall’s Sierra Huerta brought in what proved to be the winning run, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third.
Aly Harrell, Kate Adams, and Armani Brown each recorded a hit for the Herd.
Marshall and FAU continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 1 p.m.
•••
STATE-UC SOCCER: The West Virginia State University and University of Charleston women’s soccer teams battled to a 0-0 tie in two overtimes Friday evening at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
WVSU moves to 2-3-2, while UC sits 5-1-2.
State goalie Christin Walls made 13 saves on the evening, while Charleston keeper Kaylee Hensley had seven.
Megan Maslak led the Yellow Jackets with six shots on the night, five on frame, while Sydney Cavender had four shots on goal for the Golden Eagles.
UC managed 19 shots in the second half.
The two teams prepare for the Mountain East Conference tournament, which is slated to start Monday.