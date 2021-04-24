The Marshall baseball team split a Conference USA doubleheader at No. 14 ranked Louisiana Tech on Saturday, losing the first game 11-4 before responding with an 11-5 win in game two.
In the victory, the Thundering Herd looked to be in trouble of getting swept, trailing 5-2 before rallying for nine runs in the seventh inning.
Kyle Schaefer delivered the big blow for Marshall, a grand slam in the big seventh. Travis Sankovic and Luke Edwards had three hits each for the Herd.
In the first game, Edwards and Ryan Leitch both hit home runs and had two hits for Marshall (6-24 overall, 2-16 in C-USA). Ben Brantley hit a three run homer for Louisiana Tech (28-9, 14-4).
•••
WVU BASEBALL: Former St. Albans standout Jake Carr got the start for the Mountaineers in their 5-2 Big 12 loss at Kansas State.
Carr gave up five runs (three earned) in 31/3 innings. The sophomore left-hander fell to 1-3 on the season.
The WVU offense could only muster four hits against the Wildcats. Mikey Kluska drove in the lone run for the Mountaineers (15-17).
•••
AREA GOLF: Twelve youth golfers qualified for the West Virginia Junior Match Play Championship at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
For the boys, Evan Matlick of Keyser and Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville tied for the low round of the day with even-par 71s. Other qualifiers included Landon Roberts, Jack Michael, Argyle Downes, Jonah Wilson and Charleston’s Anderson Goldman.
Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana was the top girl with a 9-over-par 80. Other qualifiers for the girls included Taylor Sargent, Nicole Lincicome, Mary Dennis and Brielle Milhoan.
The 2021 West Virginia Junior Match Play Championship will take place May 8-9 at the Parkersburg Country Club.