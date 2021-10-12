The defending national champion Marshall University men’s soccer team jumped two spots to No. 3 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division I National Poll, released Tuesday.
West Virginia University is also ranked in the poll but took a tumble, falling all the way from No. 4 to No. 21 after suffering its first loss of the season last week.
Marshall (7-1-3) shut out two opponents last week, defeating Old Dominion 1-0 and Florida Atlantic 3-0. The Mountaineers (6-1-4) lost to Northern Illinois 2-0 and drew with Lehigh 1-1.
WVU men’s basketball
The Mountaineers will tip off the season with the Gold-Blue Debut game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the WVU Coliseum.
There will be an officiated intrasquad game and admission to the event is free. After the game, there will be a 30-minute autograph session with the players.
Girls soccer
George Washington 3, Parkersburg South 2: GW scored the last two goals of the game to earn the come-from-behind road victory.
Ava Tretheway scored two goals for GW, including the game-winner in the 65th minute, and Reagan Bromiley also scored. Samantha Nunn tallied both goals for Parkersburg South.
Charleston Catholic 6, Nicholas County 0: Shannon Karr scored two goals in leading the Irish to the shutout victory at home.
Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino, Chloe Greathouse, and Gabby Custer all scored goals for Catholic. Katherine Skinner recorded the shutout in goal.
Prep cross country
Hurricane swept both the boys and girls team championships Saturday during the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet at Cabell Midland.
The Redskins had a 1-2 finish in the girls race by Audrey Hall (20 minutes, 5 seconds) and Asha Bora (20:18) to end up with an 18-50 advantage over runner-up Cabell Midland for the team title.
The rest of the top five included Tatum McKenna (Midland) and Hurricane teammates Ella Hardin and Shannen Adkins.
In the boys race, Franklin Angelos of Parkersburg with a time of 16:45 and he was followed by the Hurricane trio of Ty Steorts (17:26), Nick Kennedy (17:26) and Aaron Kidd (17:27). Running fifth was Tristan Blatt of Midland.
The Redskins ended up with a team score of 27 to outdistance the runner-up Knights (43).
The MSAC also handed out special awards, with the girls player of the year going to Hall, the boys player of the year to Angelos, the girls coach of the year to Jimmy Cunningham of Hurricane and the boys coach of the year to Dru Bora of Hurricane.
Middle school cross country
Elkview took the girls team championship and Charleston Catholic led the boys race during the Kanawha County middle school meet at Coonskin Park on Monday.
In the girls individual race, Maysen Fletcher of Elkview completed the 3-kilometer course in 11:57.16 to win, and Malik Brown of DuPont led the boys race in 11:54.79.
John Adams finished as team runner-up in both the girls and boys events.