The Marshall’s men’s soccer team defeated UAB 6-0 Saturday in Huntington to improve to 8-1-1 overall and 3-0 in Conference USA.
Six different players scored for the Thundering Herd: Milo Yosef, Pedro Dolabella and Jonas Westmeyer had goals in the first half, and Jamil Roberts, Joao Souza and Jan-Erik Leinhos scored in the second half. Paulo Pita registered two saves to secure the shutout.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The Mountaineers fell in straight sets to Iowa State Saturday by scores of 25-18, 25-22, and 25-16.
Katelyn Evans and Kristina Jordan each had 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers, who are still searching for their first conference win (8-7, 0-3 Big 12). Lacey Zerwas had 30 assists and nine digs. Annie Hatch had 12 kills to lead the Cyclones (11-4, 2-1).
•••
WVU CROSS COUNTRY: The Mountaineers finished third overall in the Chile Pepper cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, led by Candace Archer’s 17:02.3, good for 15th place among all runners.
Ceili McCabe, Charlotte Wood, Olivia Hill and Hayley Jackson also finished in the top 30 for WVU. Host Arkansas took the top four places, led by Taylor Werner’s time of 15:45.4.
•••
MARSHALL CROSS COUNTRY: Thundering Herd men’s and women’s cross-country went to the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday, with the men finishing 12th in an 8,000-meter race and the women finishing 36th over 5,000 meters.
Evan White led the Marshall men’s team with a time of 24:29.5, good for 39th, while Alex Minor also finished in the top 50 at 24:32.4, crossing the line in 45th.
Sydney Smith led the Herd women with a time of 18:32.9, finishing 116th overall. While Middle Tennessee won both men’s and women’s team titles, Campbell’s Athanas Kioko was the fastest man with a time of 22:58.5, and Anna Kostarellis from Xavier won the women’s race with a time of 16:43.1.
•••
MARSHALL GOLF: Marshall sits 15th after two rounds of the Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a team score of 47 over par.
Shelby Brauckmuller and Stormy Randazzo lead the Herd with two-round scores of 12 over, tied in 59th, with Torren Kalaskey one stroke behind and Makena Rauch and Jackie Schmidt each three back. Virginia Tech lead at 3 under, the only team under at the par-70 course, while LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad’s 5 under leads by one stroke heading into Sunday’s final round.
•••
MARSHALL TENNIS: The Marshall women’s team won two singles and two doubles matches at the second day of the Hokie Fall Invite in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Liz Stefanic won in both singles and doubles (with Kara Joseph), with Madi Ballow winning her singles contest and the team of Anna Smith and Daniela Dankanych prevailing in their match.