The Marshall University men’s soccer team is now ranked No. 2 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division I poll, released Tuesday. MU was ranked No. 3 in last week’s poll.

The Thundering Herd (10-3-3), the defending national champion, has won six straight games and are unbeaten in their last 12 contests. Georgetown is ranked No. 1 and Oregon State is No. 3.

WV STATE-UC ATHLETICS: Several Yellow Jacket and Golden Eagle competitors were named Mountain East Conference Athletes of the Week for their performances last week.

In volleyball, WVSU’s Jenna Dufresne and UC’s Maria Hernandez were co-Offensive Player of the Week and State’s Natalie Beer was the Defensive Player of the Week.

Dufresne had 43 kills and Beer collected 19 blocks in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 1-1 week. Hernandez had 62 assists as the Golden Eagles also split two games.

UC’s Keira Hill was named the MEC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer after scoring four goals in a undefeated week for the Golden Eagles (2-0).

