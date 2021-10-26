Area roundup: Marshall men's soccer climbs to No. 2 in nation Staff report Oct 26, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Marshall University men’s soccer team is now ranked No. 2 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division I poll, released Tuesday. MU was ranked No. 3 in last week’s poll.The Thundering Herd (10-3-3), the defending national champion, has won six straight games and are unbeaten in their last 12 contests. Georgetown is ranked No. 1 and Oregon State is No. 3.WV STATE-UC ATHLETICS: Several Yellow Jacket and Golden Eagle competitors were named Mountain East Conference Athletes of the Week for their performances last week.In volleyball, WVSU’s Jenna Dufresne and UC’s Maria Hernandez were co-Offensive Player of the Week and State’s Natalie Beer was the Defensive Player of the Week.Dufresne had 43 kills and Beer collected 19 blocks in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 1-1 week. Hernandez had 62 assists as the Golden Eagles also split two games.UC’s Keira Hill was named the MEC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer after scoring four goals in a undefeated week for the Golden Eagles (2-0). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jenna Dufresne Natalie Beer Maria Hernandez Sport Football Soccer State-uc Golden Eagle Marshall University Trending Now Articles ArticlesMetallurgical coal mine reopening in Mingo CountyWith record visitation, Dolly Sods approaches gridlockPatti Hamilton: I read the news today, oh boy (Opinion)WVU football: Mountaineers toned down celebration after win over TCUGazette-Mail editorial: Three Maryland counties want parents' attentionProgram allows victims to file domestic violence, personal safety orders remotelyJustice pledges no PEIA premium hikes "on my watch," but long-term fix still eludes governmentChuck Landon: Interesting days ahead for MarshallEarly community college plan for Kanawha high schoolers curtailed, but still plannedPrep football: GW quarterback Abe Fenwick out with broken thumb Upcoming Events