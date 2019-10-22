Marshall University will break ground on its 3,500-seat baseball stadium Saturday morning at 10:30, the athletic department announced Tuesday. The groundbreaking will be on the old Flint Group pigments property in Huntington (between 3rd and 5th Avenue), which will be the site of the new stadium.
The event, which highlights the department’s Herd Rises campaign, will be part of the University’s annual Homecoming weekend.
Construction on the facility is set to begin in the spring with the official opening scheduled for March 2021.
On hand to participate in the groundbreaking will be Thundering Herd alums and Major League Baseball all-stars Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed.
Also taking part in Saturday’s announcement will be Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Huntington mayor Steve Williams, Thundering Herd head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner, legendary former Marshall head coach Jack Cook, stadium architect AECOM and Jim Bailes, Chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors.
WVGA: Four golfers advanced to the semifinals of the 16th West Virginia Mid Amateur Championship by picking up wins in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals Tuesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
Cam Roam, Jess Ferrell, Nick Biesecker and Woody Woodward all punched their ticket to Wednesday’s semifinals. Roam earned wins over Sam O’Dell (forfeit) and Pat Carter (5 & 3), while Ferrell defeated Chase Wolfe (3 & 2) and Hunter O’Neal (2 & 1). Biesecker bested Josh Arbaugh (20 holes) and Philip Reale (2 & 1) and Woodward took down Trenton Roush (6 & 5) and Ryan Bashour (3 & 2).
Roam squares off with Ferrell and Woodward takes on Biesecker at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the championship match, set for immediately after the semifinals.