The Marshall University volleyball team swept Louisiana Tech (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Sarah Schank led the Herd (14-9, 5-5 Conference USA) with 11 kills, while Mion Welson, Ciara DeBell and Destiny Leon each added eight.
Also for MU, Sydney Lostumo recorded 19 assists and Gabrielle Coulter chipped in 11.
Emily Boylan led Tech (12-11, 2-7) with 11 kills and Abigail Hildenbrand tallied 16 assists.
•••
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia State University women’s volleyball team earned its 10th sweep of the season Friday, taking down Notre Dame 25-18, 25-22, 25-18.
Gabrielle Bullock led the Yellow Jackets (16-11, 8-2 Mountain East Conference) with 10 kills, while Devon Putnam and Gabrielle Thompson donated nine each.
Brianna Brandt doled out 22 assists for State, while Bullock and Putnam each tallied 12 digs.
For NDC (18-10, 5-6), Mary Kate McHugh had 13 kills and Kaye Dregalla chipped in 10.
•••
MARSHALL SOCCER: The Marshall women’s team dropped its final game of the season in a 3-1 loss to Western Kentucky Friday night at at Hoop Family Field in Huntington.
Marah Abu-Tayeh tallied the lone goal for the Herd (4-14, 2-8 Conference USA) to notch her ninth score of the season. Rene Ross recorded the assist and keeper Lindsay Langley made two saves.
Ashley Leonard, Lucy Lyon and Isidora Pekez each scored for the Hilltoppers.