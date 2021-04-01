Marshall’s Conference USA softball matchup against Western Kentucky was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 result at WKU.
No makeup date has been announced for the four-game series, but it has not been canceled, according to a release from Marshall.
Western Kentucky was picked No. 1 and Marshall was No. 2 in the Conference USA preseason East Division poll.
The series was supposed to be the Conference USA opener for each team. Marshall will now open the 2021 Conference USA portion of its schedule at Middle Tennessee April 9-11.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Thundering Herd Herd dropped a straight-set decision to UTEP in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Thursday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
After losing 25-22 in the first set, the back-breaker for Marshall was a 27-25 loss in the second set. UTEP won the third set 25-19.
Marshall’s season ends at 10-5 with all five losses coming against Conference USA competition. UTEP (10-6) moves on to face top-seed Western Kentucky in the Conference USA semifinals.