Despite a career-high of 21 points from Kristen Mayo, the Marshall University women’s basketball team dropped an 82-69 decision to Bowling Green Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
The Herd drops to 5-4 overall, while the Falcons move to 5-3.
Khadaijia Brooks tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Savannah Wheeler tacked on 11 points and seven assists for Marshall.
Angela Perry netted a game-high 25 points for Bowling Green, while Madisen Parker scored 16 and Mari Hall had 12.
Marshall travels to Rutgers on Sunday, Dec. 15.
PREP SWIMMING: Capital totaled 519 points as the Cougars held on to win the Wildcat Holiday Swimming Invitational Saturday at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.
Woodrow Wilson picked 404 total points to finish second, followed by Spring Valley (374), South Charleston (332), Logan (134), Shady Spring (93) and Point Pleasant (69).
South Charleston won the boys team title, racking up 258 points to edge second-place Capital (206).
Individually, Capital’s Kolton Hoffman won the 100 free (56.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.21), and helped the Cougars win the 200 free relay (1:52.91), while teammate Aidan Andrews won the 100 butterfly (1:14.00).
Woodrow Wilson’s Corbin Peters won the 200 free (2:31.38), and SC’s Bill Triplett and Cooper Simpson took the 50 free (25.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.06), respectively.
On the girls side, Woodrow Wilson amassed 330 points to win the team title, holding the Cougars (313) to another second-place finish.
Individually, Capital’s Gwen Beaver picked up a win in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.97. Beaver also finished second in the 50 free with a 29.81, and teammate Brook Carpenter finished third (29.96). The Cougars also earned a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a 2:18.80.
Spring Valley’s Lauren Peters picked wins in the 200 free (2:12.88) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.52), Logan’s Rosey Gilette won the 50 free with a 28.49, and Woodrow Wilson’s Sofia Domingo and Savannah Hughes earned wins in the 100 butterfly (1:10.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.03), respectively.