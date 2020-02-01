The Marshall women’s basketball team topped Florida Atlantic 85-75 Saturday in Huntington.
Savvanah Wheeler led the Thundering Herd with 25 points while Kirsten Mayo added 20 and Taylor Pearson scored 19.
With the win, Marshall improves to 8-12 overall with a Conference USA record of 3-6.
•••
WVU SWIMMING: The WVU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept George Washington Saturday in the Mountaineers’ final regular-season dual meet.
The men topped visiting George Washington 178-118 while the women’s team won 162-138. David Dixon led the men’s team with solo victories in the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Morgan Bullock led the Mountaineer women with victories in the same three events.
•••
MARSHALL TRACK: Marshall won two events and set a school record at the Flames Invitational at Liberty University.
The Marshall shuttle relay team of Hannah Carreon, Taylor Robinson, Safiyyah Mitchell and Ashonti Warner broke the school record by nearly two seconds with a time of 34.16. Mitchell followed up the school record performance by winning the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.53.