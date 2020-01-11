Taylor Pearson scored 17 points and Savannah Wheeler had 15 as the Marshall women’s basketball team shut down Conference USA’s best offense in besting UAB 61-56 Saturday afternoon in Huntington.
Marshall (7-8, 2-2 C-USA) held the Blazers to 31 percent shooting, including a 2-for-17 outing for Rachael Childress and 4 for 12 from Miyah Barnes, who each finished with 10 points to lead UAB (9-7, 1-3).
The Herd got eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks from Ashley Santigene and nine points and four assists from Khadaijia Brooks.
Marshall took the lead early, ahead 15-11 after the first quarter, and never trailed the rest of the game.
Marshall is on the road for its next outing, traveling to Charlotte on Thursday for a 7 p.m tipoff.
•••
MARSHALL SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Thundering Herd lost at Duquesne 210-198 in Pittsburgh Saturday.
Marshall got seven wins in 19 races, including a 1-2-3 in the 100-yard fly, won by Hannah Robins with Nicole Rueff in second and Darby Coles in third.
The Herd also scored 1-2 finishes in the 100-yard backstroke (Jordyn O’Dell and Heather Sigmon) and 50-yard freestyle (Coles and Alexis Wilhoit).