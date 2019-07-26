Brianna McCown, a three-time, first-team, All-State selection at George Washington, has enrolled at St. Albans for her senior year.
McCown helped lead the Patriots to the state tournament in each of the past three seasons. The Marshall-commit hit .519 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs from the cleanup spot a year ago while going 21-4 with a 1.69 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 1612/3 innings in the circle.
She joins what figures to be a potent Red Dragons lineup that returns all nine of its opening-day starters from a year ago. Included in that are first-team, All-Stater Kendall Stoffel, a pitcher/infielder that could share time in the circle with McCown.
Jaden Conrad, a rising sophomore who played at Ripley a year ago, also transferred to St. Albans. Conrad hit .456 and drove in 20 runs for the Vikings last year.