Pat Carter of Huntington shot a 4-under-par 66 to win the Championship Division Crown and round of the day at the West Virginia Golf Association’s Amateur Tour Thursday at Berry Hills Country Club.
Others winners were Wes Byrd with a 77 to win the Gross Division, Harry Griffin in the Net Division with a net 65, and Candy Rollyson in the Women’s Division with a 95.
The event marked the final one of the WVGA season. Tyler Adkins won the Championship Division Player of the Year and will get exemptions into the 2020 West Virginia Amateur and West Virginia Open championships. Rollyson took home the Women’s Player of the Year.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: Mountaineer senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue is one of 30 candidates for the 2019 Senior CLASS award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Donahue has played in all four games this season for WVU, registering nine tackles, including a sack. He makes regular visits at WVU Medicine Children’s and the legacy therapy rebuilding facility hospital.