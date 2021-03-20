West Virginia State University got outscored by 28 points in the second and third quarters in falling to UNC Pembroke 48-21 in a Mountain East Conference football game Saturday afternoon at Lakin Field in Institute.
West Virginia State (1-1) was tied at 7 after the first quarter and still knotted at 14 in the second quarter when UNC Pembroke (2-0) went on to score the next 28 points to take a 42-14 and seize control.
The Yellow Jackets were outscored 21-7 in the second quarter and 14-0 in the third quarter in falling to 1-1 on the season.
Donovan Riddick was 14 of 28 passing for State for 145 yards with two touchdowns but also two interceptions. The Yellow Jackets rushed for just 71 yards on 32 carries.
Josh Jones threw for 285 yards for UNC Pembroke with three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 23-of-29 passing. WVSU outgained in total yards 450-264.
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers trailed 4-0 but scored the game’s final five runs to post a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday at Monongalia County.
WVU started the rally with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Then the Mountaineers completed the comeback by tacking on three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead and holding on.
Trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning, WVU scored two runs on a throwing error to tie the game, and added the go-ahead run when Paul McIntosh hit into a double play but scored a run.
Victory Scott and McGwire Holbrook had two hits each for the Mountaineers and Hudson Byorick drove in a pair of runs. The WVU bullpen pitched 61/3 innings of shutout relief with Ben Abernathy earning the win.