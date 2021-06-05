Poca guard Isaac McKneely has been selected as the Gatorade boys basketball player of the year in West Virginia.
McKneely, a 6-foot-4 junior, averaged 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season, leading the Dots to the Class AA championship game. He has already committed to the University of Virginia and plans to take his first official campus visit there next weekend.
He’s the second Poca athlete to earn the Gatorade honor, joining Luke Frampton (2017). McKneely thus becomes a finalist for the Gatorade national player of the year honor to be announced later this month.
Earlier this year, McKneely earned the Evans Award as the state’s player of the year as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
•••
POCA HOOPS CAMP: Poca High School will sponsor a basketball day camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 from June 28 to July 1.
The camp runs each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and supervision is available for an hour before and after camp. The cost of the camp is $100, with family rates available, and each camper receives a T-shirt and lunch each day.
Campers can register at the door on the first day. For more information, contact coach Allen Osborne at 304-586-2657 or 304-755-5001, ext. 4240.