Poca junior Isaac McKneely has been given an invitation to attend the prestigious Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Basketball Camp this weekend in Dallas.
McKneely, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 22 points and shot 44 percent from 3-point range for the Dots last season and was named co-captain of the Gazette-Mail All-Kanawha Valley team. He’s already received dozens of scholarship offers from Division I programs.
The camp, run by Joe Wootten, who is recognized as one of the nation’s top high school coaches, invites 100 of the country’s best senior college prospects, the top 50 juniors and a handful of sophomores.
WVU WOMEN: The West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and junior forward Kari Niblack earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, the league announced Wednesday.
The honor is the first preseason award for each student-athlete. Last season, Gondrezick and Niblack earned honorable mention status on the 2020 All-Big 12 Team.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring last season after averaging 15.3 points per game. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native tallied nine 20-point games a season ago and also dished out 82 assists. The senior guard also impressed on the defensive end of the court in 2019-20, tallying 34 steals.