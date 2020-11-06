A handful of Kanawha Valley teams will take the court Saturday as the state prep volleyball regional tournament tips off at sites around West Virginia.
In Class AAA, George Washington will host the Region 3 tournament. The Patriots square off against Greebrier East and Woodrow Wilson will take on Riverside. Those games start at 10 a.m.
Region 4 tournament host Cabell Midland battles Hurricane at 10 a.m. followed by Huntington and Parkersburg at 11:30.
In Class AA, Region 3, host Shady Spring opens against Bluefield, followed by Herbert Hoover facing PikeView.
Winfield will host the Region 4 tournament against Chapmanville in the first round, while Point Pleasant plays Logan.
In Class A, the Region 3 games will be played at Charleston Catholic, with Greenbrier West battling James Monroe and Summers County playing Greater Beckley Christian.
In Region 4, host Buffalo battles Gilmer County and Wirt County takes on Sherman. Both of those games are slated for 2 p.m.
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Grace Collins broke an 0-0 tie in the 51st minute, scoring off an assist from Gracie Brian to help No. 3-ranked TCU hand the fourth-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team a 1-0 loss Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (8-0-1) claim the Big 12 regular-season championship with the victory.