11 golfers qualified for the 100th West Virginia Amateur at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna Monday, led by Isaac Prine of Vienna.
Prine shot a a 2-under par 71 to claim medalist honors, three shots ahead of Jay Woodward. Other qualifiers in the top half included Woody Woodward, Mike Koreski, Adam Straight, and Robert Vanni.
Buck Gower, Chase Voithofer, Landon Perry, Samuel Mullins, and John Kingora also qualified for the West Virginia Amateur, taking place July 30th — August 2nd at the Greenbrier.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Jackson Hill (boys 17-18 age division) and Clayton Thomas (boys 15-16) fired 2-under par 70’s to tie for the low round of the day at the Callaway Junior Tour at the Resort at Glade Springs Cobb Course.
Hill won the Boys 17-18 age division with Thomas taking hOthers winners included Landon Roberts (Boys 13-14), Grant Roush (Boys 12 and under), Mary Denny (Girls 15-18), and Savannah Hawkins (Girls 10-14).