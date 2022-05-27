After a two-year hiatus, the 61st Charleston Public Courts tennis tournament will be held July 8-16 at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City.
There is a $22 entry fee and a two-event maximum.
Public Courts will be a joint effort among the City of Charleston, West Virginia State University Athletics and volunteers associated with the past tournaments.
Entry information will be posted on June 6 on the “61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament” Facebook page. Contact WVSU Athletic Director Nate Burton at nburton2@wvstateu.edu for more information. Every effort will be made to accommodate avoidances based on the size of the event draw.
UCS MYERS SIGNS WITH USFL: Former University of Charleston quarterback Guy Myers signed with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League last week.
He is not yet listed on the active roster.
Myers declared for the NFL Draft in January after he led UC to an 8-2 record in 2021, passing for 1,817 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 502 yards and nine touchdowns. During his time at UC (2019-2021), Myers racked up 2,658 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and 925 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
COACHING CLASS: An ASEP coaching class will be held June 6–8h at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.