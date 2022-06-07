After a two-year hiatus, the 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament will be held July 8-16 at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City.
Public Courts will continue to be an affordable event, geared toward the recreational tennis player as well as established players. Entry per event is $22 per player with a two-event maximum.
Over nine nights, players of all ages and skill levels will compete; parents and children will play together; spouses will be partners; former residents will return to play; and champions will be crowned on the final Saturday.
Trophies will be distributed and college scholarships will be awarded at the Champions Banquet on July 26. A newly created scholarship, t he Alex Lawrence Memorial Public Courts Scholarship, will also be awarded at the Champions Banquet.
Some changes have been made. Public Courts will be a joint effort among the city of Charleston, West Virginia State University Athletics, and volunteers associated with the past tournaments. The tournament celebrates community and this community of effort will do much to ensure the continuity and quality of the tournament.
“WVSU Athletics is honored to be part of an event that has brought our community together since Ned Chilton started the tournament in 1959,” said WVSU athletic director Nate Burton. “We look forward to working with the city of Charleston and other volunteers to continue the tradition of the Charleston Public Courts. We would also like to thank our sponsors for making the tournament possible.”
Sponsors include the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Truist, Astorg Auto, Encova, MRC Global, Advanced Physical Therapy, Charleston Area Tennis Association, West Virginia OrthoNeuro, and Raab Wealth Advisors.
Entry information will be posted on June 7th on the “61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament” Facebook page. You can also contact Burton at nburton2@wvstateu.edu for more information. Every effort will be made to accommodate avoidances based on the size of the event draw.
WVSU TENNIS: West Virginia State University’s JJ Casto was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association women’s assistant coach of the year for the Atlantic Region.
Casto led the Yellow Jackets for the majority of the 2021-22 women’s tennis season while the search for the next head coach was underway. Under his direction, WVSU posted an 11-6 overall record and 5-1 Mountain East Conference record during the regular season. State was crowned MEC regular-season co-champion along with Charleston and West Liberty after defeating UC 4-3 and losing to WLU by the same score at the tail end of the campaign.
In the MEC tournament, the Yellow Jackets avenged their regular-season defeat to the Hilltoppers by beating them 4-1 in the semifinals. WVSU then lost to UC 4-2 in the finals.
However, State earned another match with its local rivals by making the Atlantic Region II finals. The Yellow Jackets had the final say in the series with a 4-3 victory that sent them on their 14th trip to the NCAA Division II tournament in school history.