Area Roundup: South Charleston Post 94 wins American Legion State baseball tournament Staff report Jul 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORGANTOWN — South Charleston Post 94 won the 2022 West Virginia American Legion baseball state tournament Friday at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown.South Charleston started the day by beating Parkersburg Post 15 7-2 and moved on to beat Morgantown Post 2 8-5 in the championship game.Isaac McCallister was the winning pitcher over Parkersburg, and St. Albans graduate and upcoming Concord freshman Tyson Burke was the winning pitcher in the championship game.Post 94 advances to the Mid-Atlantic Regional which starts on Aug. 3 at Dale Miller Field. South Charleston will face the New Jersey state champion at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament South Charleston Post Baseball Sport Newspapers Dale Miller Field Morgantown Isaac Mccallister Tyson Burke Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Senate begins debate, making slight changes to House abortion billStatehouse Beat: Abortion could be W.Va. GOP's downfallGazette-Mail editorial: Manchin just might have delivered big win for WVWVU professor's representation of unions sparks school investigation, rule proposal targeting law facultyTBT run comes to an end for Best VirginiaSenate ignores Justice's income tax plan, lays out its own plan insteadWVU football: Nehlen talks Neal Brown, Pitt rivalry, legacyWV sales tax holiday returns for back-to-school shoppersMarshall football: Ex-Herd star Chapman makes brief return to NFL'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt