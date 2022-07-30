Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — South Charleston Post 94 won the 2022 West Virginia American Legion baseball state tournament Friday at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown.

South Charleston started the day by beating Parkersburg Post 15 7-2 and moved on to beat Morgantown Post 2 8-5 in the championship game.

Tags