The Alternative Baseball Organization, a non-profit group that provides a baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, is looking to expand into the Charleston area.
The ABO, based in Dallas, Georgia, has programs in several cities along the Atlantic seaboard and the southeastern United States that are tentatively set to begin play in the late spring and early summer this year.
The group is seeking volunteer coaches, managers, players and volunteers in and around the Kanawha Valley area to help build a program in West Virginia. Inquiries can be made at alternativebaseball.org or by emailing taylor@alternativebaseball.org.
ABO provides year-round baseball training, exhibitions and activities for special needs teens (15-plus) and adults. It was founded in 2016 by Taylor Duncan, an autism activist from Dallas, Georgia, who was denied opportunities to play traditional baseball as a youth.
Players in the ABO can be from all experience levels. The group uses the same set of rules as Major League Baseball, only with a slightly larger and softer ball. Teams travel to other areas and play on traditional high school-sized fields.
•••
McKNEELY DECISION: Poca All-State basketball player Isaac McKneely will be announcing which college scholarship offer he will be accepting at 2 p.m. Saturday on his Twitter account (@isaacmckneely).
In November, McKneely narrowed his recruiting list to eight schools, which included Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia. He’s had 19 Division I scholarship offers in all.
Last season, McKneely averaged 22 points per game, helping the Dots reach the Class AA Region 4 co-finals when the season was halted due to COVID-19.
•••
COACHING CLASS: An American Sport Education Program coaching class will be held Feb. 8, 9 and 11 at Huntington High School for anyone interested in coaching a secondary school sport.
Registration can be done at wvssac.org.