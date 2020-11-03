Spring Valley offensive lineman and West Virginia University football commit Wyatt Milum will be officially honored as a 2021 All-American Wednesday during a vitural jersey presentation as part of the eighth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
The episode will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqZQlzSHbVJrwrn5XvzrzcA.
The Road to the Dome tour will continue to honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series that is released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.