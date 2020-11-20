The Secondary School Activities Commission doesn’t plan on condensing its winter sports seasons into a smaller time frame, and will instead push back its championship events for winter and spring sports.
After Gov. Jim Justice earlier this week delayed winter sports seasons until Jan. 11 due to high COVID-19 counts across West Virginia, SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said events like the state basketball tournament will not go off in mid-March as they’ve done in the past.
“Once we nail down the facilities [for games], we’ll be putting out a new tournament schedule for both winter and spring sports,’’ Dolan said. “They won’t end on their original dates. Winter sports will [end] late March or early April and [spring sports will end] late June with baseball.’’
MISL COACH: Nolan Sheldon, a native of Moatsville in Barbour County, has joined the coaching staff of Austin FC in Texas, the 27th club competing in Major League Soccer. Sheldon will serve as an assistant on the staff of head coach Josh Wolff.
Sheldon spent 10 years as an assistant coach at DC United, which made the MLS playoffs three times from 2016-20.