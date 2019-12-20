Michal Seals scored 23 points and Anthony Pittman tossed in 20 to help the West Virginia State University men's basketball team to a 104-83 win over Bluefield State Friday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-3 on the season (3-3 Mountain East Conference) and have won five of their last seven contests.
Pittman, a former Capital standout, added five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and four steals, while Glen Abram chipped in 15 points. Also for State, Jeremiah Moore recorded 13 points and nine rebounds and John Dawson donated 10 points.
For Bluefield (5-6), Brandon Anyanwu led the way with 15 points, while Chris Knight added 14.
WVSU hosts Davis & Elkins on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
STATE WOMEN WIN: Charity Shears and Alexis Hall combined for 53 points as the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team picked up a 107-90 win over Salem Friday afternoon at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-7 on the season, 2-4 in the Mountain East Conference.
Shears knocked down 10 of 20 shots, including 7 of 15 from the 3-point line, to finish with a game-high 29 points. Hall hit 10 of 14 from the field to score 24.
Payton Shears tacked on 13 points for State, while Chloe Cheresne chipped in 12 and Sierra Womack 10.
WVSU shot 45 percent from the floor and forced the Tigers into 21 turnovers.
Nia Bishop led Salem (2-10) with 26 points, while Nerea Fernandez added 13 and Endia Jones 12.
The Yellow Jackets return to the court Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, when they host Elizabeth City State at 2 p.m.