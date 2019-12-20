Charity Shears and Alexis Hall combined for 53 points as the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team picked up a 107-90 win over Salem Friday afternoon at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-7 on the season, 2-4 in the Mountain East Conference.
Shears knocked down 10 of 20 shots, including 7 of 15 from the 3-point line, to finish with a game-high 29 points. Hall hit 10 of 14 from the field to score 24.
Payton Shears tacked on 13 points for State, while Chloe Cheresne chipped in 12 and Sierra Womack 10.
WVSU shot 45 percent from the floor and forced the Tigers into 21 turnovers.
Nia Bishop led Salem (2-10) with 26 points, while Nerea Fernandez added 13 and Endia Jones 12.
The Yellow Jackets return to the court Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, when they host Elizabeth City State at 2 p.m.
PREP BASKETBALL: Aiden Singleton scored 26 points as Braxton County edged Clay County for a 78-75 boys prep basketball win Thursday in the IOGA Classic in Glenville.
Tyler Toler tallied 17 points and Jadyn Stewart donated 16 for the Eagles (3-0).
Tanner Faulkner fired in 19 points to pace the Panthers, while Curtis Litton (17 points), Ethan Burkhamer (12) and Colton Pritt (11), also contributed.
Girls
Caleigh Phillips netted 17 points as Tyler Consolidated held on for a 45-44 win over Ravenswood Thursday in Sistersville.
Lauren Templeton tacked on 14 points for the Knights. Annie Hunt had a game-high 28 points to lead the Red Devils.