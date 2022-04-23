The West Virginia University baseball team got swept in a Big 12 doubleheader on Saturday, falling to Texas Tech 7-5 and 12-2 in Lubbock, Texas.
The losses drop WVU to 22-15 overall and 6-5 in league play. Texas Tech, the No. 9-ranked team in the nation, improves to 29-13 and 9-5.
In the first game, the Mountaineers led 5-1 but the Red Raiders scored the game’s final seven runs, including five in the bottom of the third inning.
WVU could muster just three hits, all singles by Austin Davis, Braden Barry and Grant Hussey. J.J. Wetherholt, Victor Scott and Hussey drove in a run each.
Texas Tech pitcher Andrew Morris (5-0) pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs to get the win.
Mountaineer starting pitcher Jacob Watters suffered the loss (2-3) after allowing seven runs (six earned) in three innings. WVU relief pitcher Chris Sleeper went five scoreless innings.
In the second game, the Mountaineers didn’t get on the scoreboard until the eighth inning on an Evan Smith double to plate both runs.
At that point, Texas Tech was already up 8-0 after plating one run in the second inning, three runs each in the third and fourth innings, and another run in the fifth.
The Red Raiders tacked on four more runs in the eighth inning to invoke the mercy rule. Brandon Birdsell got the win (6-2) after pitching eight innings, allowing just two runs (none earned).
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Western Kentucky scored three runs in the seventh inning, capped by a walk-off two-run home run by Maddie Bowlds to give the Hilltoppers a 10-9 win over the Thundering Herd Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
With the loss, Marshall dropped to 30-12 on the season and 12-5 in Conference USA while also moving back into a tie with Western Kentucky for the lead in C-USA’s East Division standings.
Marshall stood just one out away from claiming the series win over WKU and assuring itself of leaving the weekend with the lead in the East Division.
However, Bowlds hit a 1-1 offering from Sydney Nester over the right-field wall to give WKU the win.
Saige Pye hit a pair of home runs and Mya Stevenson added another to push the Herd to an 8-3 lead in the third inning.
Marshall’s offense would do no more, however, as Western Kentucky (29-9, 12-5 C-USA) started to claw back into the contest.
In addition to Bowlds, Bailey Curry hit a pair of home runs for the Hilltoppers, along with Jordan Ridge to aid in the comeback.
For Marshall, Grace Chelemen finished 3 for 5 while Pye and Stevenson each had two hits.
The East Division lead is now on the line on Sunday when the teams meet at 2 p.m. in the rubber match of the three-game set.
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Marshall (18-21-1, 7-10 C-USA) got six innings of one-hit pitching and Jordon Billups hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to punctuate an 8-1 win for the Thundering Herd over Western Kentucky Saturday at Bowling Green, Kentucky.
With the win, Marshall earns its first Conference USA series victory of the year.
Marshall jumped out early on Western Kentucky (13-25, 4-13 C-USA), using a Kyle Schaefer base hit to score Christian Lucio to get the scoring started. The Herd plated two runs in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Patrick Copen, who ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of walks, but earned a pair of strikeouts to escape the jam.
In the next half inning, Marshall took advantage of the momentum as Billups smashed the three-run shot.
Marshall’s bullpen nearly finished off a one-hit shutout, but Western Kentucky’s Ty Crittenberger notched a two-out RBI double in the ninth to score Andrew Delaney.
Billups, Schaefer and Lucio each had two hits for Marshall.
The teams return to Nick Denes Field to close out the three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.