The women’s tennis teams from West Virginia and Marshall will participate in a three-day tournament, called Thunder in the Mountains, Sept. 24-26 at the Schoenbaum Courts next to the Kanawha City Community Center in Charleston.
Five college women’s teams will compete in the round-robin event, sponsored by the Webb Law Centre, which is being billed as part tennis tournament and part festival, with music being played between matches and food vendors at the site. An autograph booth will also be set up on Saturday, Sept. 25.
WVU and Marshall, who are co-hosting the tournament, play in the final match of the weekend at noon on Sunday, Sept. 26. The winner of that match will receive the Mayor’s Cup trophy. Other schools playing matches during the weekend include West Virginia State, St. Francis and Villanova.
Rusty Webb of Webb Law said all high school and middle school tennis teams in the both the Kanawha Valley and across West Virginia are being encouraged to come and raise money for their programs.
The opening day of matches on Friday, Sept. 24 finds WVU against West Virginia State at 9 a.m., Marshall versus St. Francis at noon, WVU against Villanova at 3 p.m. and Villanova versus West Virginia State at 6.
A celebrity match at 8:30 a.m. starts off the competition on Saturday, Sept. 25, followed by Marshall against West Virginia State at 9, WVU versus St. Francis at noon, Marshall against Villanova at 3 and St. Francis versus West Virginia State at 6.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Villanova plays St. Francis at 9 a.m., followed by WVU and Marshall at noon.
Prep football
Herbert Hoover 24, Scott 9: Hunter Bartley had two short scoring runs and freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield hit on 11 of 13 passes for 126 yards as Herbert Hoover opened its football season with a 24-9 win at Scott on Friday.
Bartley ran 14 times for 63 yards and caught a 16-yard pass. Jacob Burns had four receptions for 56 yards for Hoover and Levi Paxton booted a 31-yard field goal. Nathan Harper turned in six solo tackles to pace the Huskies defense and Wyatt Baldwin intercepted a Scott pass.
The Skyhawks were held to 167 yards and had a punt blocked that Gaven Allison returned for a touchdown. Cooper Martin carried 31 times for 88 yards and a TD for Scott.
Prep basketball
Brian Stacy hired at Tolsia: Brian Stacy is the new head boys basketball coach at Tolsia High School.
Stacy was part of the first graduating class at Tolsia in 1988 after the consolidation of Crum and Fort Gay high schools.
He began his coaching career in the early 1990s under Rebels coach Loren Perry. Stacy has coached at several other schools and was head coach at Burch Middle School.
Stacy replaces Todd Maynard, who resigned after three seasons to take the athletic director and boys basketball coaching job at St. Joseph in Huntington.