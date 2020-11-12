COVID-19 has already affected the state high school football playoffs before the first game kicks off.
The Secondary School Activities Commission said Thursday that a pair of first-round Class AA games — No. 14 Independence at No. 3 Frankfort and No. 10 North Marion at No. 7 Keyser — have been ruled no-contests because of high COVID counts in Mineral County, where Frankfort and Keyser are located. Mineral County has been in red (highest risk) status on the state’s color-coded map for several days. The games had been scheduled for Sunday.
Independence and North Marion will thus advance unopposed to next weekend’s quarterfinal round. They will not receive forfeit victories and Frankfort and Keyser will not be given forfeit losses, due to the no-contest ruling.
W.VA. STATE BASEBALL: West Virginia State added six freshmen to its roster on signing day, including two Kanawha Valley players and three other West Virginia natives.
Closest to home are a pair of shortstops, Drew Whitman from St. Albans and Peyton Stover from Winfield. Whitman started on the Red Dragons’ Class AAA title team in 2019 and Stover hit .363 with 30 stolen bases for the Generals that same season. The other West Virginians from WVSU’s signing class are Bridgeport outfielder Nate Paulsen, Morgantown shortstop Quincy Thornton and Jefferson infielder Isaiah Morris.
Also signed was Riley Vadasz, a pitcher from Tampa, Florida.
MARSHALL SOCCER: Ava Hall, a midfielder from Winfield, is one of four players signed by the Marshall women’s soccer program.
Hall was selected to the Class AA All-State first team as a junior in 2019 and was also on the US Youth Soccer’s East Region Olympic Development Program 2003 girls international team.