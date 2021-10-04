The University of Charleston leads a tight leader board after the first day of competition at the Mountain East Conference men’s golf championship at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles posted a first-day total 303, good for a one shot lead over West Liberty (304). Fairmont State (310) is third, while Concord and defending champion Davis & Elkins are 11 shots back at 314. Glenville State rounds out the top six at 317.
The top six teams at the conclusion of the second round advance to the finals.
Individually, Concord’s Carson Proffitt and Fairmont State’s Clark Craig each carded a 1-over-par 73 to lead the pack. UC’s Erik Ulvang and Mitch Hoffman and West Liberty’s Noah Seivertson and Howard Peterson each shot a 74 to sit one shot back off the lead.
nnn
MEC WOMEN’S GOLF: Wheeling’s Emily Holzopfel carded an opening-round 77 to help the Cardinals to a three-stroke lead after the first day of competition at the MEC Women’s Golf Championship Monday at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Ohio.
Wheeling posted a 337, good for a three-stroke lead over Glenville State. West Virginia Wesleyan (345) is third, followed by UC (350), Fairmont State (355), and Davis & Elkins (365).
Holzopfel shot the low round for the day, with Wesleyan’s Kiana Toole finishing second with a 7-over-par 79. West Liberty’s Alexis Ramby and Kailey Petit, Fairmont State’s Sydney Brill, and D&E’s Dorothy Romanek each carded an 81.
nnn
UC FOOTBALL: University of Charleston football player Tyreik McAllister was named the MEC co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
McAllister, who split the award with Concord’s Tywan Pearce, ran for 180 yards and three scores on 19 carries in helping the Golden Eagles knock off No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday. Each of his touchdown runs covered more than 30 yards, including his 61-yard scoring jaunt midway through the fourth quarter.
nnn
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State University volleyball player Jenna Dufresne has been tabbed as the MEC’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Dufresne, a senior, piled up 59 kills with a .380 hitting percentage to help the Yellow Jackets go 4-0 last week. The Indiana native also served up five aces and contributed 27 digs on the week and tallied 27 kills in a four-set win over Central State.
nnn
UC SOCCER: University of Charleston men’s soccer player Said Garcia has been named the MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
Garcia, a freshman, provided a goal and was key defensively to help Charleston blank Frostburg State. The Columbia native then guided the Golden Eagles to a win over Wheeling, holding the Cardinals to just one goal on six total shots while playing a man down for 60 minutes.