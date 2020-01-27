The University of Charleston was picked to win the Mountain East’s South Division in the upcoming baseball season in the conference preseason poll, released Monday. The Golden Eagles had six first-place votes out of 12, and finished with 61 points, three points and one first-place vote ahead of second-place Concord. West Virginia State got the remaining first-place vote in its division, and came in third in the poll. The Yellow Jackets start play at Catawba on February 8, while the Golden Eagles open their season at home on Feb. 11 against Alderson Broaddus.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: TCU got the better of the Mountaineers Sunday night, handing WVU its fourth straight loss by a 73-60 final in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tynice Martin led the Mountaineers (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Kysre Gondrezick had 13 points and four assists.
Kianna Ray led the Horned Frogs (14-4, 5-2) with 19 points, while Jaycee Bradley had 14, Jayde Woods scored 11 and Lauren Heard finished with 10.
West Virginia was unable to overcome a cold first quarter, shooting just 22 percent as the Horned Frogs opened on a 10-2 run and finished the period on a 13-2 run to lead 28-9 after ten minutes.
The Mountaineers chipped away to cut their deficit to 42-31 at the half, but came out of the locker room cold again, unable to capitalize on continued sluggishness from TCU, who stretched their lead to 56-41 after three quarters.
The Mountaineers look to stop their slide Sunday, as they take on Iowa State at 2:00 p.m. in Morgantown.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The Mountaineers triumphed Sunday against No. 11 Army, defeating the Black Knights (3-4, 3-4 GARC) in both smallbore and air rifle on their way to a 4683-4648 overall win.
David Koenders led all individuals with a score of 1179, including a 597 in air rifle as WVU (8-0, 7-0 GARC) took the top six places in that discipline.
Morgan Phillips won smallbore with a 588, and the Mountaineers took eight of the top nine places in that competition.
Despite the win, WVU dropped a place in the College Rifle Coaches Association rankings to third, with an average score of 4717.67, just .66 behind new No. 2 TCU and 2.66 behind top-ranked Kentucky.
•••
WVU GYMNASTICS: WVU took first place in its home opening meet Sunday, sweeping New Hampshire (3-2) and Temple (2-4) in the process.
The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) set season-high scores in the uneven bars and floor exercise, at 48.9 and 49.475 respectively, and tied their season high of 48.9 in the vault.
Chloe Cluchey took the individual win in floor and tied for first with fellow Mountaineer Julia Merwin and Temple’s Ariana Castrence, and was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Kianna Yancey rounded out WVU’s triumphs in winning the uneven bars.