The University of Charleston baseball team swept a doubleheader from Fairmont State Monday in Fairmont. The Golden Eagles edged the Falcons 3-2 in the first game before cruising to a 14-4 win in the second game.
UC improves to 11-3 on the season, while Fairmont falls to 4-10.
In the first game, Charleston starter Zane Lattig was solid, allowing just two runs off five hits and striking out seven against three walks in 42/3 innings.
Tyler Dellerman led UC at the plate, belting a solo home run in the first, while Hayden Cartt smacked a two-run single in the fourth. Also for Charleston, Bryce Toussaint went 3 for 4 with a double.
In the nightcap, Charleston cranked out 16 hits and used a five-run seventh inning to pull away late.
Dellerman went 4 for 5 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs, while Mitchell Vincent went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Also for UC, Cartt went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Toussaint hit a solo home run.
The Golden Eagles host Wheeling in a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
nnn
WVSU BASEBALL: West Virginia State split a doubleheader with Frostburg State Monday afternoon in Frostburg, Maryland. The Yellow Jackets dropped the first game 6-4 before rebounding for an 11-1 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Frostburg plated five runs over the first and second innings to take an early lead and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to seal the win.
Andrew Stone rapped out two hits for WVSU, while Matt Kline, Austin Martin, and Brett Christian each knocked in a run.
Bryce Jackson hit a two-run homer for the Bobcats, while starter James Stefanowicz earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four against one walk in 52/3 innings.
In the second game, West Virginia State scored nine runs in the top of the first to put Frostburg away early.
Matt Harrison led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Jared Hunt went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Martin and Trey Junkins each drove in a run.
WVSU starter Chase Norris got the win, allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning.
The Yellow Jackets host West Liberty Friday in a doubleheader. The first game is slated for 1 p.m.
nnn
MEC TENNIS: University of Charleston’s Krish Patel and AlexiAnn Drouin were named the Mountain East Conference men’s and women’s tennis players of the week, respectively, the league announced Monday.
Patel, a freshman from India, was key in a 2-0 week for Charleston that included a win over top-ranked Bluefield State. He opened the week with a win at No. 2 doubles as the Golden Eagles defeated West Virginia State. Against the Blues, Patel had the decisive win in the match at No. 4 singles, outlasting his opponent in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).
Drouin, a junior from Quebec, Canada, went 3-0 in singles matches and 3-0 in doubles matches to help the Golden Eagles to wins over Bellarmine, Bluefield State and Slippery Rock. She won both her matches playing No. 2 singles against Bellarmine and Bluefield State, and was also a winner at No. 3 singles in a win over Slippery Rock. She teamed up with Katie Swann all week for three wins at No. 2 doubles.