The University of Charleston men’s soccer team defeated Notre Dame College 2-1 in the Mountain East Conference championship game Sunday afternoon at the Welch Athletic Complex in Charleston.
Both goals for UC (18-1-0) came in the first half. Lewis Redding scored his fourth goal of the season with an assist from Santiago Hoyos and Paul Caliari scored his fifth goal on an assist from Duvan Canchila.
BIG 12 SOCCER: West Virginia’s Jordan Brewster scored from well beyond midfield in overtime to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 win over TCU in the Big 12 women’s soccer tournament championship game Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas.
Playing with the wind behind her, Brewster booted a bomb of a free kick that was misjudged by TCU keeper Lauren Kellett, who allowed the ball to bounce over her head and into the top right corner of the goal. The goal, some three minutes into the first overtime period, earned WVU (10-4-7) an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
WVU’s NCAA opening-round opponent will be announced in tournament selection show at 4 p.m. Monday. Sixty-four teams, including 31 earning automatic bids as conference champions and 33 at-large selections, will begin play on Nov. 11-13 at 32 campus sites.
West Virginia will be playing in its 22nd NCAA Tournament, all of which have come under head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.
SUN BELT SOCCER: West Virginia University advanced and Marshall University was eliminated in the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer quarterfinals Sunday.
WVU freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to give the fourth-seeded Mountaineers (7-6-4) a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in Lexington, Kentucky. WVU will play in the semifinals Wednesday against the winner of Sunday’s late game between Kentucky and South Carolina.
James Madison, the No. 7 seed, upset No. 2 seed Marshall 1-0 in Huntington. Clay Obara delivered the winning goal for JMU at the 43:06 mark of the first half.
MEC FOOTBALL: Quarterback Donovan Riddick accounted for 295 yards of total offense and running back Joel Felder scored three touchdowns as West Virginia State defeated West Liberty 42-32 Saturday night in Institute.
Riddick ran for 126 yards on nine carries, including a 75-yard touchdown, and completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards, including a 33-yard TD toss to Barry Hill as WVSU improved to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain East Conference.