The University of Charleston men’s soccer team defeated Notre Dame College 2-1 in the Mountain East Conference championship game Sunday afternoon at the Welch Athletic Complex in Charleston.

Both goals for UC (18-1-0) came in the first half. Lewis Redding scored his fourth goal of the season with an assist from Santiago Hoyos and Paul Caliari scored his fifth goal on an assist from Duvan Canchila.

