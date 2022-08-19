Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston men’s soccer, the NCAA Division II national runner-up, has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference title in 2022, following a vote of the league’s coaches released Friday.

Charleston had seven first-place votes and finished atop the poll with 63 points. The Golden Eagles have won seven of the last eight MEC regular-season titles and have eight conference tournament trophies as well.

