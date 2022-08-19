University of Charleston men’s soccer, the NCAA Division II national runner-up, has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference title in 2022, following a vote of the league’s coaches released Friday.
Charleston had seven first-place votes and finished atop the poll with 63 points. The Golden Eagles have won seven of the last eight MEC regular-season titles and have eight conference tournament trophies as well.
UC finished second in the MEC regular season a year ago behind Davis & Elkins but went on to win the 2021 MEC Tournament before advancing to the Division II national championship game, where they fell 1-0 to Cal State Los Angeles).
Davis & Elkins was second in the poll with 57 points and had two first-place votes, followed closely by Notre Dame College in third with 50 points. The Senators won the 2021 MEC regular season and are ranked 10th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. Davis & Elkins earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round with a 4-2 win over Wilmington.
West Virginia Wesleyan (39) checked in at No. 4, just ahead of Frostburg State (36). West Liberty (24), Concord (21), Alderson Broaddus (19) and Wheeling (15) completed the poll.
MEC WOMEN’S SOCCER: Frostburg State and Concord have been tabbed by league coaches as the preseason favorites for this fall’s Mountain East Conference women’s soccer season, the league announced on Friday afternoon.
The Bobcats and Mountain Lions were MEC divisional winners in 2021 and met in the MEC Tournament final with Concord coming away with the 1-0 win.
Frostburg State was voted to win the North Division with 64 points, including nine first-place votes. The Bobcats return three of their top five point scorers from 2021, as well as their starting goalkeeper Ashley Bilger.
Fairmont State and Notre Dame finished in a tie for second in the North Division poll, both with 52 points. Fairmont State received a pair of first-place votes, while Notre Dame accounted for the remaining first-place tally. West Liberty (35), Wheeling (27) and Alderson Broaddus (16) rounded out the poll.
Concord landed atop the South Division poll with 64 points (nine first-place votes). The Mountain Lions have won the South Division for three consecutive seasons (2019-2021) and were conference tournament champions in 2019 and 2021. Concord advanced to the NCAA national quarterfinals last fall, picking up regional wins over Mercyhurst, Bloomsburg and West Chester before being edged by Saint Rose in overtime in the quarterfinals.
Charleston was next with 57 points and had two first-place votes. The Golden Eagles earned an NCAA Tournament bid a season ago as the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Regional. West Virginia State was slotted third (45 points, one first-place vote), followed by West Virginia Wesleyan (32), Davis & Elkins (31) and Glenville State (17).
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The West Virginia University women’s soccer team kicked off the season with a scoreless draw at home, tying Indiana 0-0 Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.
Mountaineer goalkeeper Kayza Massey recorded one save in the shutout for WVU (0-0-1). Jamie Gerstenberg collected four saves for the Hoosiers.
Dirty Birds transactions: Former Charleston Dirty Birds starting pitcher Kevin Herget was called up to the Tampa Bay Rays from Triple-A Durham, the Rays announced on Friday.
Herget was the starting pitcher for the Dirty Birds on opening day and he started three games in 2022 for Charleston, accumulating 17 innings pitched with an ERA of 4.24. Herget struck out 19 batters in 2022 for the Dirty Birds.
With Durham this season, Herget pitched in 16 games, making 14 starts with an 8-1 record and a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 82 batters in 80 2/3 innings and his WHIP was 1.10.
Herget has not made an appearance in the major leagues in his career.
Also on Friday, the Dirty Birds traded outfielder Anfernee Seymour to the Long Island Ducks for a player to be named later.
Seymour was the Dirty Birds’ leadoff hitter for most of the season. He batted .253 for Charleston and led the team with 50 runs scored.