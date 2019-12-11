The University of Charleston men's basketball team used a big second half to upset West Liberty 83-73 at home in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles trailed by three at halftime, but outscored the Hilltoppers, ranked No. 22 in the country, 50-37 in the second half to pull away.
UC (7-2 overall, 3-2 in the MEC) got a big boost off the bench from Keith Williams, who poured in 27 points, including six 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. Seth O'Neal added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.
Will Yoakum led West Liberty (6-3, 3-2) with 22 points and Pat Robinson III was the other double figure scorer with 16 points.
WV STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL: The Yellow Jackets used great defense in the last few seconds to hold onto a 97-72 home victory over Wheeling University in the MEC at the Walker Convocation Center.
With WVSU leading 94-92, former Capital standout Anthony Pittman blocked a Cardinals shot with 11 seconds remaining. After Pittman made one of two free throws to lead by three, the Yellow Jackets got a steal to preserve the win.
State (6-2, 3-2) had five players reach double figures led by 20 points from Frank Agyemang. Treohn Watkins added 19 points, followed by Pittman (18) and 13 each from Jeremiah Moore and Glen Abram.
UC WOMEN: The University of Charleston women’s basketball team used a big first half to earn a 78-68 home victory over West Liberty in aMountain East Conference game Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Five players were in double figures for UC (7-2 overall, 4-1 MEC) led by Brooklyn Pannell with 16 points followed by Megan Haines (15 pts), Anna Hayton (14), Anastasiia Zakharova (11), and Trinity Palacio (10).
For West Liberty (6-3, 2-3), Morgan Brunner led all scorers with 23 points and Corinne Thomas added 14 points.
W.VA. STATE WOMEN: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter in falling at home to Wheeling by a score of 80-73 in the MEC at the Walker Convocation Center.
Charity Shears fired in a game-high 33 points for the Yellow Jackets (2-6, 1-4), including going 50 percent from 3-point range (8-for-16).
Lilly Ritz had a double-double for Wheeling (3-5, 2-3) with 27 points and 19 rebounds. Former South Charleston graduate Taliah Cashwell added 17 points for the Cardinals.
CARDINAL CONFERENCE: The Class AA Cardinal Conference pretty much remained status quo following Wednesday’s meeting of school officials.
The league, which will be at nine schools following the recent decision to release Mingo Central at the end of the current school year, made no motion Wednesday to add another school to again become a 10-team league. There had been speculation that Point Pleasant might be readmitted as a member.
At the same time, there was no motion made to remain a nine-team league. The Cardinal also needs to decide what to do about the 2020-21 boys and girls basketball seasons, when seven teams will be classified as AAA by the SSAC in its new four-class system and two others will be classified as AA.
WVU BASEBALL: Mountaineer coach Randy Mazey announced that 13 student-athletes have signed to play for the team for the 2021 season. This year’s class is ranked No. 40 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the program’s third consecutive top-40 class.
Members of the signing class include Ben Abernathy, Braden Barry, William Bean, Richard Benitez, Nathan Blasick, Tyler Chadwick, Justin Clark, Ben Hampton, McGwire Holbrook, Ethan Jones, Michael Kluska, Carlson Reed, and Trevor Sharp.
The 2020 signing class features players from eight different states, including four from Florida and two from West Virginia, and and Wisconsin. The two in-state players are infielder Michael Kluska from Greenbrier East, and pitcher Trevor Sharp from Musselman.
MARSHALL SWIMMING: Thundering Herd standout Catherine Bendziewicz was named the Conference USA Swimmer of the Week for the third time in the 2019-2020 season, the league announced.
Bendziewicz was less than one second off of two U.S. Olympic Trial standards at the U.S. Open Championships, narrowing missing the cut in the 200 IM and the 100 Free and achieved three lifetime best performances in the event.