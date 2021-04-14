The University of Charleston softball team split a doubleheader against Wheeling Wednesday at the JB Chambers Complex in Wheeling. The Golden Eagles won the first game 4-2 before dropping a 3-1 decision in the nightcap.
UC moves to 20-6 on the season (13-3 Mountain East Conference), while the Cardinals sit at 9-21 (6-12).
In the first game, Danielle Bauer allowed just two runs on seven hits and struck out five in 61/3 innings to power Charleston to victory.
Megan Eder went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Karli Pinkerton, Allysa Lake and Brionna Bowman each drove in a run for UC.
In the second game, Wheeling’s Casey Kemp picked up the win, allowing just one run on six hits in a complete game.
Autumn Oehlstrom smacked a two-run homer to lead the Cardinals at the plate, and Anna Florczak went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
Kendal Marshall drove in the lone run for the Golden Eagles, and Pinkerton went 3 for 3.
•••
SENIOR SERIES GOLF: Huntington’s Tim Mount carded an even-par 72 to win the Senior Division’s gross division and earn the Little General Stores Round of the Day as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series continued Wednesday at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
Charleston’s David Corbin shot a net 70 to take the Senior Division’s Net Division.
In the Silver Division, Vienna’s Bill Boyle won the gross crown, shooting an 81, while Liberty’s Rick Boggess earned the Net victory with a 73.
Masontown’s Ron Witt was the low shooter in the Gold Division, scoring a 77, while South Charleston’s David Snyder took the Net Division with a net 70.
The Senior Series returns Wednesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.