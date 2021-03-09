The University of Charleston will have to wait a little longer for its spring football opener.
UC's scheduled Saturday opener at Concord was called off Tuesday by the Mountain East Conference due to COVID-19 protocols. No new playing date was announced.
In all, three of the league's spring football openers this weekend were postponed. Besides UC at Concord, they included Thursday's Fairmont State at Wheeling and Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus games.
One game was added to the schedule for Thursday -- Wheeling at Frostburg at 7 p.m.
The remainder of the first week of competition remains intact, with all three of those games set for Saturday -- West Virginia Wesleyan at West Virginia State, West Liberty at Notre Dame and North Carolina Pembroke at Glenville State. The Wesleyan-State game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.
WVU WOMEN'S SOCCER: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 7 in this week's United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced on Tuesday.
WVU (8-2) has been ranked in the Top 10 in all 12 of the polls throughout the season. There are three Big 12 schools ranked, including No. 4 TCU and No. 15 Oklahoma State. Florida State is ranked No. 1 and North Carolina No. 2.