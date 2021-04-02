The University of Charleston baseball team swept a doubleheader from Wheeling Friday in Charleston. The Golden Eagles edged the Cardinals 2-0 in the first game before cruising to 12-3 victory in the nightcap.
UC improves to 15-3 on the season and has won 11 of its last 12 contests.
In the first game, Logan Campbell tossed a gem to get the win for Charleston, striking out 11 and walking one en route to a two-hit shutout.
Tyler Dellerman and Mitchell Vincent each drove in a run for the Golden Eagles, which proved to be enough.
In the second game, UC used an eight-run fifth inning and cranked out 11 hits to complete the sweep.
Braxton Boddorf went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, and three RBIs.
UC reliever Seth Nightingale earned the win, striking out five and walking three in 21/3 innings.
Charleston hosts West Liberty in a doubleheader Saturday.
WVSU BASEBALL SWEEPS: The West Virginia State University swept a doubleheader from West Liberty Friday in Institute. State won the first game 6-4 before earning a 13-2 win in the second.
WVSU (12-4) picks up its third straight win and has won 9 of its last 10.
In the first game, Andrew Massey went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and Michael Stone and Jared Hunt each drove in a run for the Yellow Jackets.
Daniel Brandon earned the win for State, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five in six innings of relief.
In the second game, State plated seven runs in the third inning to pull away early.
Matt Harrison went 4 for 4 with two homers and four RBIs, Trey Junkins went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs, and Matthew Kline went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead WVSU, which rapped out 14 hits.
State hosts Wheeling in a doubleheader Saturday.
MARSHALL BASEBALL LOSES: The Marshall University baseball team surrendered 10 runs over the final four innings as it dropped a 12-1 contest to Old Dominion Friday in Huntington.
The Herd falls to 4-12 (0-5 Conference USA) on the season.
Chad Heiner suffered the loss for Marshall, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out nine against two walks in 42/3 innings.
Jordan Billups went 2 for 3 and drove in the lone run for Marshall.
Kyle Battle, Carter Trice, and Andy Garriola each homered for ODU.
The Herd and Monarchs continue their series Saturday at noon.