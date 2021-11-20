The University of Charleston men’s basketball team jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead en route to a 94-74 home win over Concord in the Mountain East Conference opener Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Eddie Colbert led a balanced attack for UC (3-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Four other players scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles.
Lamont McManus scored 16 points for UC, followed by 14 points each from Keith Williams and Tyler Eberhart, and Isaiah Gable added 10 points.
UC led by as many 23 points in the first half at 51-28 with 2:37 remaining before a late push by Concord cut it to 15 at halftime.
Matt Weir scored a game-high 22 points for Concord (1-3, 0-1).
MEC VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State lost in the championship game of the MEC tournament in four tough sets, falling 3-1 to Wheeling at home inside the Walker Convocation Center.
Wheeling (27-5) has now won the MEC tournament title in all nine years of the league’s existence, dating back to 2013. State falls to 28-4. Both will now await their postseason fate with NCAA regionals announcement coming.
WVSU claimed the first set 25-21 and had opportunities to win the next three sets. However, the Cardinals were able to pull out each close set 25-23, 26-24 and 25-23 to claim the title.
In the second set, the Yellow Jackets led 14-10 before Wheeling rallied to take a 22-19 lead. State fought back to tie the set at 23 before a Cardinals won the last two points on kills by Lexi Reinert and Tylah Yeomans.
The third set was tight throughout as neither team led by three points and there were 18 ties and 19 lead changes. Tied at 24, Wheeling won the last two points on a pair of Kayla Bekier kills.
The Cardinals looked well on their way to clinching the title in the fourth set, jumping out to a 11-4 lead. WVSU battled its way back though to tie the set at 22.
Kills by Bekier and Mady Winters gave Wheeling a 24-22 lead. State got a point back off an attacking error, but the Cardinals were finally able to clinch the set and title off an attacking error by the Yellow Jackets.
For WVSU, Gabrielle Bullock had 17 kills and Jenna Dufresne added 16 kills. Former St. Albans standout Kiersten Eggleton delivered 35 assists and Alex Darby had 39 digs.
Bekier had 18 kills to lead Wheeling, Karly Niesen dished out 62 assists, and Audrey Francis collected 30 digs.
Girls basketball
Elk Valley Christian 48, Morgantown Christian 45: Carlee Burdette scored 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as Elk Valley Christian (3-0) rallied to defeat Morgantown Christian Saturday.
Trailing 39-34 entering the fourth quarter, EVC outscored Morgantown Christian 14-6 in the final eight minues. Kaylee Graham added 11 points for Elk Valley while Jenna Phillips led MC with 10 points.