The University of Charleston women’s basketball team received the No. 6 seed for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament and will face No. 3 seed Drury University in the quarterfinals at noon Tuesday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles (19-2) advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating Tiffin 82-52 Monday night in the East Region championship game. UC, riding a six-game winning streak, is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2006.
Drury (22-1) defeated Ashland 88-69 in the Midwest Region title game Monday. The Panthers are in the Elite Eight for the fifth time in school history.
Drury was 32-0 in 2019-20 before the postseason was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Panthers were 35-0 before losing to Lubbock Christian in the national semifinals.
The UC-Drury winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 2 seed Lander (19-1) and No. 7 Azusa Pacific (12-4).
Lubbock Christian (20-0) is the top seed in the Elite Eight and will face eighth-seeded Daeman (14-2) in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal pits No. 4 Belmont Abbey (24-2) against No. 5 Central Missouri (22-4).
WVU BASKETBALL: West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver and sophomore guard Miles McBride earned honorable mention on the Associated Press men’s basketball team, announced Tuesday.
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers plated five runs in the third inning en route to a 7-1 home victory over Morehead State Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Mikey Kluska hit a triple to drive in three runs for WVU (6-5) and Victor Scott had two hits and two RBIs. Hudson Byorick and Paul McIntosh also had two hits each for the Mountaineers.
WVU starter Ben Hampton (2-0) was credited with the win after allowing one run in four innings.