The West Virginia State University football team gave up 14 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters as it dropped a 45-24 decision to UNC Pembroke Thursday evening at Grace P. Johnson Stadium in Pembroke, North Carolina.
The Yellow Jackets fall to 4-3 (3-3 Mountain East Conference) while Pembroke improves to 4-3 (4-2).
Quarterback Josh Jones led the Braves, completing 16 of 21 passes for 234 yards and a TD against one interception while rushing for another 90 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
Pembroke jumped out to an early lead as Jones scored on runs of 6 and 11 yards and Braylon Fowler returned a State fumble 10 yards for a TD to help the Braves to a 21-7 edge.
WVSU’s Avery Scott picked off a Jones pass and returned it 20 yards for a score to trim State’s deficit to 7, but UNCP answered with a 7-play, 68-yard drive, capped by a JaQuan Kelly 2-yard TD run.
The Yellow Jackets responded on the ensuing possession as Donovan Riddick found Liam Reid for a 7-yard scoring strike, but the Braves converted a 32-yard field goal just before the half to carry a 31-21 lead into the break.
State connected on a 45-yard field goal to open the third quarter to get back within 7, 31-24, but would get no closer.
Jones hit Trey Dixon for a 51-yard TD pass on the next drive and UNCP’s Zechariah Adams-Duckson scored on a 5-yard run with two minutes remaining to put State away.
Riddick finished 24 of 31 for 222 yards and a TD and rushed for another 44 yards on 11 attempts.
Also for WVSU, Joe Jones gained 69 yards and a score on 18 rushes and caught five passes for 41 yards. Keedrick Cunningham hauled in nine passes for 85 yards.
Rodney Smith caught five balls for 99 yards for UNCP.
The Yellow Jackets host Concord on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Texas’ Trinity Byars netted a goal in the 57th minute as the Longhorns edged the West Virginia University women’s soccer team 2-1 Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers drop to 4-4-6 (1-1-3 Big 12 Conference), while Texas improves to 11-1-3 (5-0-1).
WVU struck first when Lilly McCarthy found Dilary Heredia-Beltran for a score in the 21st minute.
Texas’ Jilly Shimkin tied the game with an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute. Byars’ second-half score proved to be the difference.
The Longhorns dominated possession in the second half, holding a 10-3 edge on shots in the period.
WVU hosts Baylor on Sunday at 3 p.m.
PREP SOCCER: Claire Mullen, Olivia Persinger and Savannah Lovejoy each scored two goals as the Charleston Catholic girls soccer team notched an 11-0 win over Nicholas County Thursday evening in Summersville.
Molly Messer, Palmer Brown, Shannon Karr, Annie Cimino and Sierra Bolles tacked on a score each for the Irish, while Mullen, Messer, Lovejoy and Mara Winter each doled out an assist.
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Longtime Marshall University baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner has been relieved of his duties, ending his time with the school.
MU Athletic Director Christian Spears said the university would begin a national search for Waggoner’s replacement.
Waggoner exits as the program leader in games coached with 820. He finishes with a record of 339-478-3.
Waggoner was hired as Marshall’s baseball coach on Aug. 18, 2006.