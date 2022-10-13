Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia State University football team gave up 14 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters as it dropped a 45-24 decision to UNC Pembroke Thursday evening at Grace P. Johnson Stadium in Pembroke, North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 4-3 (3-3 Mountain East Conference) while Pembroke improves to 4-3 (4-2).

Tags